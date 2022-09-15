Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter Babu Khan murdered over family feud?

Hyderabad: The murder of Munawar Khan alias Babu Khan, a rowdy sheeter from Rajendranagar, appears to be more than just a fallout from a family feud.

Police sources from Hyderabad said Mohd Jabair, who is the alleged prime accused in the murder of Babu, is the relative of the victim’s wife. Iti is believed that some issues were going on between Babu Khan and his wife. Jabir tried to resolve it, however it did not work. More than the family angle, there are reports of old gang rivalry that have come up in the case.

Babu Khan was an associate of Nasir alias Asad, also who got murdered in March 2015. The former was also a witness in a case of murder that occurred in 2015. However, all the accused in the case were acquitted by the court later. Members of the Murtuza gang from Rajendranagar were allegedly involved in the murder and around 15 persons were arrested by the Hyderabad police then.

The timeline of bloody events started 12 years ago with old inter-gang rivalries leading to murders. Jabair.

Previous murders

In 2010, Syed Haji, alias Haji, a small time politician of Hasan Nagar who was allegedly involved in organizing large scale gambling in Hyderabad, was murdered brutally by a group of persons on 12 February 2010. Haji had offered prayers at a local mosque and was returning home when a group attacked him.

Haji suffered 16 stabs and died on the spot. Prime accused in the case Jaffar, was arrested by the police after the murder along with his associates.

Haji had contested as a rebel MIM candidate from Shivarampally in the GHMC elections but lost. He was said to be close to a Congress leader. To avenge the killing of Haji, his associates killed Jaffer Hussain at Himayat Sagar five months later on 20 July 2010. The prime accused in the murder of Jaffer was Syed Sohail of Masab Tank. He along and other persons were arrested by the Rajendranagar police.

Hyder Hussain, the elder brother of Jaffer Hussain, wanted to avenge the murder of his brother. On 7 April, 2011 Hyder Hussain along with his associates, Hamid Ali, Mohammed Mohsin, Shaik Imtiyaz and Mohammed Saleem trapped Sohail by making a woman befriend him. He was called by the lady (as a trap), who he made friends with at the Government Hospital King Koti, where he was brutally attacked and killed.

The rivalry did not end with the murder of Sohail, on 16 March 2015. Friends and gang members of Sohail killed a person named Syed Nisar Hussain alias Asad, 40, of Hassan Nagar, while he was going on a two wheeler. Asad was the brother of Hyder Hussain. The assailants waylaid and attacked him with weapons near Dannama Huts on SVP National Police Academy road.

The police arrested several persons including Murtuza Pahelwan, a a notorious communal history-sheeter of Rajendra Nagar police station who was allegedly the main conspirator in the murder.

The then DCP of south zone, V Satyanarayana had stated that the murder was result of the old gang rivalry between Murtuza Pahalwan and Haji, due to issues dominance of certain areas of Rajendranagar.

Asad (mentioned earlier) was brutally murdered on March 16, 2015, at Mir Alam Tank, Hasan Nagar. Soon after the murder, the police on March 20 arrested 12 accused persons, belonging to the Murtuza Pahlewan gang. It included the prime accused (in the current Babu Khan murder case) Mohd Jabair of Hashamabad.

Mohd Jabair on whom a rowdy sheet is maintained, was allegedly involved in murder of Munawar Khan alias Babu Khan.