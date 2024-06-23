Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter booked for threatening Urdu journalist

Hyderabad: Habeebnagar police on Saturday night booked a case against rowdy sheeter, Mohd Yousuf alias Jungli Yousuf, for threatening a reporter during special checking by the police.

The case was booked after a reporter, Mohammed Zia, lodged a complaint with the police stating that he had gone to cover the special checking and counselling program at Habeebnagar. The rowdy sheeter Jungli Yousuf, threatened to kill him and warned of dire consequences.

The rowdy sheeter was angry over the coverage of the counselling done by Mohd Ashwaqe, Additional DCP (south west) and Habeebnagar Inspector Ram Babu and other policemen.

The reporter was abused and threatened in front of the policemen and the incident raised doubts about the sincerity with which the policing is being done.

The police registered a case under Section 294, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.