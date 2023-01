A rowdy sheeter was murdered by unknown persons at M S Maqtha on Thursday night.

Azhar a rowdy sheeter of Punjagutta police station was near his house when some people attacked with lethal weapons and killed him.

Police suspect the family disputes could have led to the murder.

Punjagutta police reached the spot and began investigation. A sniffer dog was called to the spot and it walked a few metres distance and lost scent.