Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter murdered near Pahadi Shareef

The Balapur police came to the spot on information provided by local leaders and sent the body for postmortem examination at the Osmania General Hospital.

Mir Alamgir|   Published: 11th January 2024 10:23 am IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter Mubarak Siquer alias Tiger was murdered by some persons at Wadi e Mustafa in Pahadishareef late on Wednesday, January 10, night.

Mubarak Siquer, 32, was waylaid by his rival gang and brutally attacked with baseball bats and bottles.

A case has been booked. The Balapur police and Special Operations Team are working to arrest the culprits.

