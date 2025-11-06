Hyderabad rowdy sheeter Roshan stabbed six times in broad daylight, dies

Hyderabad: Roshan Singh, the rowdy sheeter who was stabbed in full public view by another at Jagadgirigutta bus stand, Hyderabad, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Thursday, November 6.

The 26-year-old, who was brutally stabbed at least six times in full public view, died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Secunderabad.

He was repeatedly attacked in the stomach by another rowdy sheeter, Baleshwar Reddy, on Wednesday evening near the Jagadgirigutta bus stand. Terrified motorists and locals refrained from intervening.

A profusely bleeding Roshan managed to escape from the assailant. Baleshwar Reddy, along with his two accomplices, fled the scene on a motorbike.

Also Read Rowdy sheeter attempts murder in broad daylight in Hyderabad

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, sent panic in the area under Jagadgirigutta police station of Cyberabad Commissionerate.

Alerted by the locals, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Police later nabbed Baleshwar Reddy and his two accomplices. According to police, Roshan had several criminal cases, including a murder case.

The stabbing is said to be a fallout of a financial dispute between two rowdy sheeters.

This was the second stabbing incident in the city in two days. On Tuesday, a 45-year-old painter was brutally murdered by three men and a teenager in the Nacharam area following a trivial argument over spilt chutney. The victim, Murali Krishna, was allegedly tortured for two hours before being stabbed to death.

Also Read Four brutally murder man in Hyderabad for spilling chutney

The police have apprehended four accused, identified as Mohammed Junaid (18), Shaik Saifuddin (18), P. Manikanta (21), and a 16-year-old minor.

Murali Krishna, a resident of Uppal’s Kalyanpuri, had sought a lift home near LB Nagar. He was picked up by the three men and a teenager, who were cruising in a car.

The group stopped for a late-night snack at a mobile tiffin centre near National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI). While eating, chutney from Murali Krishna’s plate accidentally spilt onto one of the men’s clothes. An immediate argument erupted, escalating when Murali Krishna allegedly used abusive language.

The enraged men reportedly forced Murali Krishna back into the car. Over the next two hours, they drove around, repeatedly assaulting him with fists and burning him with cigarettes. They drove to an isolated spot in the Nacharam industrial area in the early hours of Tuesday, where one of the accused repeatedly stabbed Murali Krishna, resulting in his death.

After the murder, the accused fled the scene. Based on the CCTV footage from various locations, the police identified the accused and arrested them.