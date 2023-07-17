Hyderabad: RPF Secunderabad rescues 9 children; 4 traffickers held

Hyderabad: Nine children were freed from the clutches of human traffickers by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad Division who also detained four traffickers.

The operation was conducted in collaboration with the Bachpan Bachao Andolan, an NGO, GRP, CWC and District Child Protection Unit (DCPU).

Based on intelligence generated from continuous data analysis by the RPF’s Cyber Cell, on July 14, the RPF personnel escorted Secunderabad SF Express from Sirpur Kaghaznagar and conducted raids from Sirpur Kaghaznagar to Kazipet station.

Also Read Hyderabad: 6 kids rescued from traffickers by RPF Secunderabad

Following a successful operation, nine children were rescued along with four traffickers from Bihar and Jharkhand.

RPF Secunderabad division has implemented several measures to curb trafficking, including the deployment of additional personnel at railway stations, installation of CCTV cameras, and the launching of awareness campaigns to educate the public.

The division rescued 215 children and arrested 105 traffickers so far in 2023.

A dedicated helpline (139) for the public to report suspected cases of trafficking has also been established by the RPF.