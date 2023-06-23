Hyderabad: RPO to release additional passport appointment slots at PSKs

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Hyderabad has made the decision to release additional passport appointment slots at Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the city for a period from June 26 to 30. This decision was taken due to the increasing demand for passports and the extended waiting time for appointment availability at PSKs under RPO.

A total of 880 additional normal appointments will be made available during this period. Each day from June 26 to 30, 220 extra appointments will be released at the following PSKs in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana:

PSK at Begumpet PSK at Ameerpet PSK at Tolichowki PSK at Nizamabad PSK at Karimnagar

These additional slots will be accessible on the Passport Seva website starting on June 23 at 4:30 pm.

Procedure to apply for passport at PSK in Hyderabad

Here is a step-by-step procedure for applying for a passport at a PSK in Hyderabad:

Visit the official website of Passport Seva (click here). New users are required to register, while existing users can log in to the portal. Once logged in, click on the link ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport.’ Applicants can fill out the form online or download it, fill it out offline, and then upload it. After completing the form, applicants need to pay the applicable fee, which varies based on different passport categories. Once the payment is made, applicants can book passport appointment slots at PSKs. At the PSK, applicants will have to go through various stages of the passport application process. Finally, after police verification, the passport will be mailed to the address mentioned in the application form.

Passport fee

Passport fees are determined by various conditions:

For applicants under 15 years of age applying for a fresh passport under the normal scheme, the application fee is Rs. 1000. Under the tatkal scheme, the fee is Rs. 3000. For applicants between 15 and 18 years of age applying for a fresh passport with a validity of 5 years or until the age of 18 under the normal scheme, the application fee is Rs. 1000. Under the tatkal scheme, the fee is Rs. 3000. However if the same applicant seeks a passport with a validity of 10 years, the fee is Rs. 1500. Under the tatkal scheme, the fee is Rs. 3500. For applicants above 18 years of age applying for a fresh passport under the normal scheme, the application fee is Rs. 1500. Under the tatkal scheme, the fee is Rs. 3500. In the case of passport reissue, the fee is Rs. 1500 under the normal scheme. However, if the reason for reissue is a ‘lost or damaged passport’ that has not expired, the fee is Rs. 3000.

By releasing additional passport appointment slots, the RPO Hyderabad aims to address the increased demand for passports and reduce the waiting time for applicants.