Hyderabad: Rs 15 lakh donated to Nehru Zoological Park

Nord Anglia Education, a group of Oakridge International Schools donated to wildlife as a part of its CSR activity.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th September 2023 2:48 pm IST
Hyderabad: Rs 15 lakh donated to Nehru Zoological Park
(Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: Nord Anglia Education, a group of Oakridge International Schools, on Friday donated Rs 15 lakh towards adoption and maintenance charges to the Nehru Zoological Park.

Peoples Career

The initiative was taken up as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Ban on PoP Ganesh idols immersion in Hussain Sagar upheld

Team members from Nord Anglia Education led by Moitresreesen, Senior Manager Compliance, presented the Rs 15 lakh cheque to the curator of the zoo, Dr Sunil S Hiremath.

MS Education Academy

Director of Zoo Parks in Telangana, VSNV Prasad and Dr Hiremath expressed their gratitude to Nord Anglia Education for the thoughtful gesture towards wildlife conservation and a keen interest in adopting several animals at the zoo.

The team members of Nord Anglia Education, Hyderabad also appreciated authorities for maintaining proper health and hygiene of animals at the zoo.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 9th September 2023 2:48 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button