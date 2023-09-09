Hyderabad: Rs 15 lakh donated to Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: Nord Anglia Education, a group of Oakridge International Schools, on Friday donated Rs 15 lakh towards adoption and maintenance charges to the Nehru Zoological Park.

The initiative was taken up as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

Also Read Hyderabad: Ban on PoP Ganesh idols immersion in Hussain Sagar upheld

Team members from Nord Anglia Education led by Moitresreesen, Senior Manager Compliance, presented the Rs 15 lakh cheque to the curator of the zoo, Dr Sunil S Hiremath.

Director of Zoo Parks in Telangana, VSNV Prasad and Dr Hiremath expressed their gratitude to Nord Anglia Education for the thoughtful gesture towards wildlife conservation and a keen interest in adopting several animals at the zoo.

The team members of Nord Anglia Education, Hyderabad also appreciated authorities for maintaining proper health and hygiene of animals at the zoo.