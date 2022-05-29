Hyderabad: Rs 1cr bounty on Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet

Hyderabad: A city based political party AIMIM (Inquilab) announced a reward of one crore rupees on Nupur Sharma, BJP national spokesperson on Sunday.

Nupur Sharma during a show on a private channel on Friday made derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed. A case was already filed against her in Mumbai following a complaint by an organization on Saturday for hurting sentiments of a community and spreading hatred.

Advocate Qavi Abbasi, AIMIM (Inquilab) party president in a video released to media said that in Islam there is an order to execute any person found making derogatory and distasteful comments on the Prophet Mohammed. “I announced a reward of Rs. 1 crore on the heads of those persons who make derogatory comments on Prophet Mohammed. At the time Waseem RazviI I said it, now again I repeat it for Nupur Sharma,” said Qavi Abbasi in the video.

He added, I again tell all Muslims that there is a reward of Rs. 1 crore on Nupur Sharma.

Many complaints were made against Nupur Sharma in Hyderabad in the past two days. The police at Chandrayangutta and Pahadishareef received a complaint by hand while some persons made online complaints to the police higher ups demanding action.