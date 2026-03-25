Hyderabad: Rs 24.86 L compensation ordered to girl injured in TGSRTC bus accident

Tribunal directs TGSRTC to pay Rs 24.86 lakh with 9% interest to minor who lost her leg in 2020 accident; driver negligence confirmed.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th March 2026 7:48 am IST
Representational image of road accident
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal of the City Civil Court has directed the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) to pay compensation of Rs 24,86,105 to a minor girl who lost her leg in a bus accident.

The tribunal also ordered that the compensation amount carry an interest rate of 9 percent per annum from the date of filing the case until full payment.

Details of accident

The victim, Harshita, a resident of Saidabad, was six years old at the time of the accident. On August 4, 2020, she was walking with her parents from Bogaram towards Nelapatla when a TGSRTC bus coming from behind hit her near Ramannapet.

Subhan Haleem

As a result of the impact, the front wheel of the bus ran over her right leg, causing severe injuries. Doctors had to amputate her leg below the knee.

A case was registered against the bus driver at the Ramannapet Police Station, and a charge sheet was filed. The driver reportedly admitted to his negligence.

After examining the petition filed by the girl’s father, Mallaiah, the tribunal held that the accident occurred due to the driver’s negligence and awarded the compensation accordingly.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 25th March 2026 7:48 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button