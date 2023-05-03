Hyderabad: Rs 2L ex-gratia handed over to kin of girl who died falling into open pit

Mounica fell into the open pit while trying to save her brother from falling into it.

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) handed over a check of Rs 2 lakhs to the family of Mounika, the girl who recently died after falling into a pit in Kalasiguda.

Maunika’s family has been assured of from the government.

The Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi on Saturday visited Kalasiguda, Secunderabad, where a 10-year-old girl fell into an open manhole and lost her life.

The incident took place when Mounica was going home with her older brother after purchasing groceries.

She fell into a manhole while trying to save her brother from falling into it. Her body was found by the GHMC DRF team and local police in a nala near Park Lane, Secunderabad.

Speaking to reporters, the mayor termed the incident unfortunate. “Action will be taken against the engineer. An ex-gratia Rs of 2 lakhs has been announced for Monica’s family,” Vijayalakshmi said.

Hyderabad: Six-yr-old dies after falling into rainwater-filled pit in Jubilee Hills

In another incident that occurred on Tuesday, a six-year-old boy died after falling into a pit filled with rainwater.

Vivek accidentally fell into the pit while playing nearby and drowned. The incident occurred on Jubilee Hills Road Number 45.

The boy fell into a pit in an open space beside a motorbike showroom where his father was employed.

The family had shifted to Hyderabad from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh about six years ago. The boy’s father Bheema Shankar works as a watchman in a motorbike showroom.

