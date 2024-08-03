Hyderabad: Rs 3,849 Cr sanctioned for setting up 39 STPs on Musi River

Hyderabad: In its first step towards cleaning the Musi river, the Telangana government has given its administrative sanction for Rs 3,849.10 crore for installing 39 sewage treatment plants (STP) at various strategic locations in the river under the urban local bodies between the GHMC and the outer-ring road.

Principal secretary of municipal administration and urban development Dana Kishore issued a government order to that effect on Saturday, August 3. The 39 STPs would be installed under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and outer-ring road limits under three sewerage packages.

One STP under public private partnership is being built at a cost of Rs 64.11 crore with the Centre/state/PPP share of contribution breakdown being 30/30/40 per cent.

Sixteen more STPs will be installed in HAM Package-I that would cost Rs 1,878. 55 crore, which would be shared between Centre/state/HAM on 25/35/40 per cent contribution basis.

Under Package-II, 22 STPs will be installed in HAM Package-II that would cost Rs 1,906.44 crore, which would shared between the Centre/state/HAM on 25/35/40 per cent contribution basis.

It can be mentioned that the Telangana government has proposed allocation of Rs 1,500 crore in this year’s budget for the ambitious Musi Riverfront Development project.