Hyderabad: HDFC life insurance asked to pay Rs 45L for service deficiency

Hyderabad: HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited was asked to pay Rs 45,00,000 by the state Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission on account of service deficiency.

Monica Khanna, a resident of Narayanguda along with her husband, Nitin Khanna obtained an online HDFC Life Click to Protect insurance policy in 2014 from the company by paying a premium of Rs 16983 and thereafter paid the subsequent premium from 2014 to 2018.

Nitin was admitted to Global Hospitals in 2018 after he suffered health issues and later passed away leaving behind the complainant, two daughters and his mother.

Monica then claimed insurance by furnishing all the relevant documents which got rejected by the firm that also discarded the reviews submitted by her.

She then resorted to a complaint against the company for deficiency of service and filed a prayer to direct the company to pay Rs 45,00,000 towards the sum assured under the policy.

However, the company filed its written version contending that they repudiated the claim based on the investigation report on the ground of non-disclosure of pre-existing diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune hepatitis with jaundice, and Wilson’s Disease, which the deceased was suffering from.

Later, the Forum directed HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited to pay the assured sum with an interest of 12 percent per annum from the date of claim till actual payment and a sum of Rs 1,00,000 towards compensation for mental agony and costs of Rs 10,000 within a period of 45 days.

