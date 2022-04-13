Hyderabad: Rs 6,150 crore set as annual budget for GHMC

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) council unanimously approved an annual budget of Rs 6,150 crore for the fiscal year of 2022-23 during a meeting held on Tuesday.

“Capital budget is at Rs 6,150 crore. Revenue for the current financial year was at Rs 3434 crore, the revenue expenditure is at Rs 2800 crore, and an estimated budget of Rs 6,150 crore has been proposed,” GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar informed.

The commissioner also said that the state government has provided full assurances that the Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) will also take up loans for the development of other infrastructures along with funds from both centre and the state.

The commissioner also explained that bank linkage has allocated Rs 4 crore for linking bank accounts and Rs 3 crore for the development of the disabled citizens in this revised budget. He said the GHMC will strengthen self-help groups set up for women by introducing schemes similar to the state government’s Sthree Nidhi scheme.

“About 70,000 houses of two-bedroom houses have been completed and construction of another 30,000 houses is nearing completion. The state government will provide 2 BHK houses for those who own land. With an allocation of Rs 12,000 crore, GHMC is likely to get Rs 600 to 700 crore. Also, 4500 autos have been set up to collect garbage household waste,” he informed.

The commissioner also informed that the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and the GHMC are allocating funds for the Charminar Pedestrian project, which is being undertaken by the Quli Qutb Shah Authority.