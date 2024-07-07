Hyderabad: Rs 700 hand loan behind attempt to murder at Kalapther

Two acquaintances met each other to discuss the loan that eventually led to a stabbing.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th July 2024 10:23 am IST
A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death at his saloon shop in Kukatpally on late Sunday, October 15.
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A row over a hand loan of Rs. 700 between two friends resulted in a murder attempt on a man at Kalapather on Saturday evening.

The victim, Aleemuddin, a resident of Kalapather, had taken a loan of Rs. 700 form Syed Taj alias Tajju, also a resident of Kalapather. He failed to repay it due to which both of them eventually had a tiff.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man stabbed at Kalapther road

On Saturday, July 6, Tajju called up Aleemuddin to Kalapather to discuss and settle the issue. “An argument took place near King Darber hotel, where both of them beat each other. An angry Tajju took a small knife he was carrying and stabbed Aleemuddin,” said Ravi Kumar, Inspector Shahalibanda.

MS Education Academy

Aleemuddin escaped and rushed to the local police station. He was shifted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The Shahalibanda police booked a case.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 7th July 2024 10:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button