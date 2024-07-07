Hyderabad: Rs 700 hand loan behind attempt to murder at Kalapther

Hyderabad: A row over a hand loan of Rs. 700 between two friends resulted in a murder attempt on a man at Kalapather on Saturday evening.

The victim, Aleemuddin, a resident of Kalapather, had taken a loan of Rs. 700 form Syed Taj alias Tajju, also a resident of Kalapather. He failed to repay it due to which both of them eventually had a tiff.

On Saturday, July 6, Tajju called up Aleemuddin to Kalapather to discuss and settle the issue. “An argument took place near King Darber hotel, where both of them beat each other. An angry Tajju took a small knife he was carrying and stabbed Aleemuddin,” said Ravi Kumar, Inspector Shahalibanda.

Aleemuddin escaped and rushed to the local police station. He was shifted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The Shahalibanda police booked a case.