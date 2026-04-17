Hyderabad: Rs 71 crore Shahstripuram Railway Over Bridge inaugurated

The bridge is 490 meters long and measures 16.60 meters wide.; out of the total length 37.28 m is dedicated to the railway portion.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th April 2026 3:41 pm IST
Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurates Shastripuram ROB
Telangana IT Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurates Shastripuram ROB

Hyderabad: Telangana IT Minister D Sridhar Babu inaugurated the Rs 71 crore Shastripuram Railway Over Bridge on Friday, April 17.

The bridge is 490 meters long and measures 16.60 meters wide.; out of the total length 37.28 m is dedicated to the railway portion. The flyover, located on the Shastripuram road, connects Mailardevpally to Falaknuma RTC Bus Depot.

It will reduce travel time by 30 minutes and provide smooth connectivity on the Mailardevpally-Vattepally-Falaknuma RTC Depot route. It will also cut fuel consumption, reduce air pollution and minimise traffic delays at the railway crossing.

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A future investment

Following the inauguration Sridhar Babu said, “Our vision is not just to build roads and bridges, but to build a truly global Hyderabad with world-class infrastructure, seamless mobility and a better quality of life for every citizen.”

He said that it is an investment into the future, smoother traffic flow and greater convenience for thousands of people who use this route every day.

“The new ROB will significantly reduce travel time between Mailardevpally and Vattepally, making daily commuting easier and more efficient. Every such project brings us closer to the Hyderabad we are building modern, connected and truly global,” he said.

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The IT minister was accompanied by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commissioner RV Karnan, All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig and others.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th April 2026 3:41 pm IST

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