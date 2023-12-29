Hyderabad: Ruckus at Suleman Nagar for Praja Palana forms, official falls sick

Hyderabad: Ruckus ensued at a Praja Palana centre in Suleman Nagar in the city reportedly as huge crowds thronged the centre to get their hands on the application forms needed to avail of the benefits under the six guarantees promised by the Congress-led Telangana government.

According to local media reports, a mini stampede-like situation took place at the centre. Due to this, the ward administrative officer, Masood Ur Rahman fell, leading to a pain in his chest.

Alerted by the development, fellow officials at the ward moved him immediately to a nearby hospital. According to the doctors, his condition is stable.

More than 7.46 lakh applications were received across Telangana on Thursday, the first day of the state government’s public outreach programme Praja Palana to receive applications for implementation of six guarantees.

According to Chief Secretary Santi Kumari, a total of 7,46,414 applications were received across the state. While 2,88,711 applications were received in rural areas, 4,57,703 applications were received in urban areas including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Of the six administrative zones in Hyderabad, the Charminar zone alone accounted for 43,798 applications, approximately 18.3% of the total 2,39,739 applications received across the state on the first day of the Telangana government’s Praja Palana programme. Launched on Thursday, the programme witnessed a tremendous response for implementing six guarantees of the government under the Abhaya Hastam scheme.

According to the data released by the government on Thursday, a total of 173,262 applications were filed for the Abhayahastam scheme and an additional 20,714 for other purposes.