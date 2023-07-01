Hyderabad: Ruckus over Bakri Eid bull sacrifice in Lingampally

Hyderabad: After the ruckus that took place in a Mumbai residential society over Bakri Eid goats, a similar situation has arisen in the Lingampally area in Hyderabad as locals raised objections when a Muslim family brought a bull for sacrifice.

The incident happened near Lingampally on Friday. A Muslim family brought a big bull for sacrifice and kept it on the first floor of the building.

Soon after coming to know about it, the local people including alleged Bajrang Dal and BJP leaders objected to the sacrifice and informed the police. The locals argued that blood and animal waste will spill on the road and cause problems.

The Chandanagar police reached the spot along with a huge police force and shifted the bull to some other location.

In a video released by the victim’s family on social media, the family members alleged the police entered their house and forcefully dragged away the animal from the first floor of the house, and took it away.

“A huge police contingent arrived and took away the animal. They said that it can’t be sacrificed here. The bull got injured severely. Local BJP leaders had called in the police,” the family members alleged.

An official of Cyberabad police stated that the locality has mix population of all communities and the family due to objections was asked to shift it to the slaughterhouse and they obliged and shifted it.