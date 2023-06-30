Mumbai man who brought goats to flats was Shiv Sena member, resigns after FIR

In the midst of a dispute at Mumbai’s Estella Society on Mira Road over a Muslim man bringing goats into his flat, an FIR has been filed against Mohsin Khan on accusations of molestation that allegedly occurred during the scuffle.

According to reports, a 63-year-old lady from another community who was present at the incident filed a complaint against Mohsin Khan for calling her ‘budhiya‘ and pushing her on the chest.

Media reports stated that Mohsin Khan was booked by the Kashimira Police under IPC Sections 354, 504, and 506. Earlier, 11 individuals were arrested for the altercation after Mohsin Khan and his wife Yasmin filed a complaint. No arrests have been made in the case.

“I joined the Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde a few days back and was appointed shakha pramukh (head) of ward number 8 from Dahisar division. Today, I have resigned from both the party and the post, because I do not want to give this matter a political colour. It is a personal matter and thousands of Muslims are standing with me. I do not want to make it communal, because both my religion and I are peace-loving,” Mohsin Khan said according to a report by Midday.

Also Read Bakri Eid: Neighbours object man bringing goat to his house in Maha

In response to the molestation charge, Mohsin Khan stated that there are CCTV cameras around his community and that the police can review the tape to corroborate the claims of molestation.

“Some radical elements in society wish to disrupt the country’s peace by imbuing this incident with religious overtones. They are now playing politics to cover up their error and have pressured the police to file an FIR against me,” Mohsin Khan added.

The lady who filed the molestation charges against Mohsin Khan stated that when the ruckus began when the security guard asked to examine Mohsin’s car, Mohsin yelled and said he only had two goats but would bring 100 goats.