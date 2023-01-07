Hyderabad: RWAs urge citizens to take booster shot for COVID-19

Hyderabad: With rising COVID-19 fears across the country, the Residential Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city have urged the citizens to take the booster dose of the vaccine in order to ensure safety.

According to the general secretary of United Federation of RWAs (U-FERWAS), B T Srinivasan, currently, 70 percent of the residents in 4,500 RWAs have taken booster shots.

The secretary further said that they are insisting the remaining 30 percent take up the booster shot, adding that the presidents and secretaries at RWAs have been directed to take booster shots on priority.

RWAs are convening meetings with association members and sensitising them about the COVID-19 situation in the Secunderabad Cantonment area.

The members of the association have also ensured outsiders take up precautionary measures at any cost.

‘No entry’ signs have also come up at the main gates of some apartment complexes in the Cantonment.

In addition, garbage cleaning has been taken up at a brisk pace at vulnerable points in residential colonies in coordination with the GHMC sanitation wing.