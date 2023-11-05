Hyderabad: Sabitha Indra Reddy’s gunman shoots self with service weapon

Senior police officials visited the scene.

Updated: 5th November 2023 9:06 am IST
Sabitha Indra Reddy's gunman
ASI Mohd Fazil (Left) and Sabitha Indra Reddy (Right)

Hyderabad: An Assistant Sub-Inspector, Mohd Fazil, who was serving as the escort incharge of Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, tragically took his own life at Srinagar Colony in Banjara Hills on Sunday morning.

He reported for duty around 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, and his daughter had come to drop him off. However, upon getting down from the vehicle, he took out his service weapon and shot himself dead. He fired one round, sustaining a head wound, and collapsed on the ground.

Medical professionals examined him and pronounced him dead. Senior police officials visited the scene.

