Hyderabad: ‘Safety Club’ launched to boost student well-being and awareness

Hyderabad: To ensure student safety and awareness across schools and colleges in Hyderabad, the state government launched the Safety Club initiative at AV College in Hyderabad on Monday, July 7.

The program aims to create a holistic approach to student resilience and responsibility, focusing on four key areas: physical safety, cyber safety, substance abuse prevention, and mental health and emotional well-being.

The programme consists of a school principal as chairperson, a teacher as convener, a parent volunteer as safety guide, and student volunteers as safety advocates.

Also Read Hyderabad police recover mobile phones worth over Rs 15L

The Safety Club will help create various campaigns, including a drug-free campus drives, mental health week programs, safety skills workshops, peer ambassador programs, parent cafés and digital detox toolkits and legal awareness and rights sessions

Hyderabad collector Harichandana encouraged students to develop strength and resilience for a better future. “This program encourages student voice, strengthens civic sense, and helps build a generation that is alert and accountable. Such models must be scaled across all schools/colleges,” she addressed a large gathering of students.

“This is not about policing young people, it is about empowering them, to create an environment where students feel safe, supported, and strong – physically, emotionally, and digitally. The Safety Club provides the right tools to respond, report, and resist. Our role is not just to protect, but to prepare,” said Shivapalli, the Central Zone DCP