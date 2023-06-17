Hyderabad: Saif Ali Khan enjoys lavish stay at Taj Falaknuma Palace

Hyderabad: The Taj Falaknuma Palace in the City of Nizams has long been a favourite of celebrities, and the recent appearance of Saif Ali Khan only adds to their affection for this regal establishment.

The palace, known for its opulence and grandeur, provides a glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle once enjoyed by the Nawabs. It’s no surprise that celebrities flock to this iconic location because it gives them a taste of the royal treatment.

Saif Ali Khan was spotted striking poses at the Taj Falaknuma Palace, showcasing the stunning architecture and breathtaking views. Not only did Saif Ali Khan enjoy the splendour of the palace, but he also took over the kitchen at his hotel after the shoot was completed. His love of cooking shone through as he prepared a meal, adding a personal touch to his stay.

The Pataudi Nawab was recently in Hyderabad for the shoot of his upcoming Tollywood film Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

The Taj Falaknuma Palace has a special allure for the film industry, attracting a slew of Bollywood celebrities looking for a luxurious and enchanting experience. Its rich history, picturesque surroundings, and world-class hospitality make it an irresistible destination for celebrities looking for a break from their hectic schedules.

Devara is an upcoming Indian Telugu-language period-action film written and directed by Koratala Siva and produced under NTR Arts and Yuva Sudha Arts banners. It stars Jr NTR in a dual role, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj.