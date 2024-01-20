Hyderabad: Salar Jung museum to inaugurate five new galleries

Hyderabad: The Salar Jung Museum in the city, which is also one of the notable national museums in India, is set up to inaugurate five new galleries on Sunday, January 21.

These include the newly made Lamps & Chandelier Gallery, the revamped European Marble Gallery, the European Bronze Gallery, the Indian Stone Sculpture Gallery, and the Bidri Ware Gallery.

Boasting over 100 bronze statues and 50 marble sculptures, the European Marble and Bronze galleries were previously located on the ground floor. However, now they have been shifted to the western block of the second floor.

Also Read Telangana: TSRTC boosts accident insurance for employees to Rs 1 cr

The Bidriware Gallery, known for its sophisticated designs, and the Indian Sculpture Gallery, displaying artifacts that date back to the 2nd century BC, both situated in the central block, have also been revamped.

Meanwhile, the Lamps & Chandelier Gallery which is a new addition to the museum, is located on the western block’s second floor. This gallery will showcase a variety of English and Belgian chandeliers, which were formerly kept in a reservoir collection.

Officials said that the relocation of galleries to the second floor was elicited by the Archaeological Survey of India’s development of an epigraphy museum on the ground floor.

The Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development, G Kishan Reddy, will inaugurate the galleries on Sunday.