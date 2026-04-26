Hyderabad sales manager held for work-from-home scam, cheated Rs 3 crore

Hyderabad: A 61-year-old sales manager of a multi-level marketing (MLM) company was arrested for allegedly cheating people to the tune of Rs 3 crore by promising a luxurious lifestyle on social media.

The Mirchowk Police arrested Harish Kumar Singla, working as a Country Sales Manager with Forever Living Imports (India) Pvt Ltd. He hails from Gurugram, Haryana.

Singla ran a digital marketing scheme aimed at new recruitments. New joiners were asked to pay a registration fee between Rs 199 and Rs 299 for training sessions.

According to police, the digital scheme offered recruitment plans named Slow Track (ST), Medium Track (MT), and Fast Track (FT), requiring workers to employ more members with high financial returns.

People between the age group 18 to 24 and homemakers were the main targets. Flexible work timings and work-from-home option left no space for doubt.

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Singla developed a strong social media campaign with promotional videos, promising high-end lifestyles, luxury cars, among others.

As a result, a large number of people applied but soon realised they were cheated. Single was arrested after FIRs were registered at Mirchowk, Rein Bazar, and Madannapet police stations. Three local agents were also arrested from an office at Karmanghat.

Police seized mobile phones, an iPad, a MacBook, documents, training materials, and digital data used to lure victims. Officials said bank accounts connected to the accused, containing approximately Rs 3 crore, have been frozen.