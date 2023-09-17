Hyderabad: Salesman dies by suicide in Hussaini Alam

The family told the police that the deceased man Abrar, was depressed over personal issues and might have ended his life over them.

Hyderabad: A salesman hanged himself to death at his house in Hussainalam Alam due to personal problems on Saturday night.

The deceased Mohd Abrar Khan aged 19, resided at John Road, Hussainalam with his family members.

On Saturday night, Abrar returned from his job and went inside his room in the house. On Sunday morning, his family members found him hanging to the ceiling fan in the house. He was brought down and shifted to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The family told the police that Abrar was depressed over personal issues and might have ended his life over them.

A case is booked and an investigation going on.

