Hyderabad: Salesman held for stealing 1 kg gold from jewellery shop

The accused had committed theft of the gold on February 14, a police official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2026 8:38 pm IST
Gold theft at joyalukkas
Gold theft at Joyalukkas

Hyderabad: A salesperson has been arrested for allegedly stealing one kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.65 crore from the outlet of a Kerala-based jewellery group, Joyalukkas, with the entire stolen property recovered intact, police said on Monday, February 16.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Panjagutta Police Station on February 15.

Treating the offence with utmost priority, special teams were immediately constituted, and the investigation was carried out by analyzing CCTV footage, technical evidence, and intelligence inputs, a release from Hyderabad police said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The 25-year-old accused, Karampudi Gopalakrishna, was apprehended within 24 hours of the report of the case, and the entire stolen property, gold biscuits–10 each weighing 100 grams (total one kg) was recovered from his possession, it said.

A Vivo mobile phone and a Bajaj Platina bike were also seized.

The accused had committed theft of the gold on February 14, a police official said.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th February 2026 8:38 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button