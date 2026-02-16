Hyderabad: Salesman held for stealing 1 kg gold from jewellery shop

Hyderabad: A salesperson has been arrested for allegedly stealing one kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.65 crore from the outlet of a Kerala-based jewellery group, Joyalukkas, with the entire stolen property recovered intact, police said on Monday, February 16.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at Panjagutta Police Station on February 15.

Treating the offence with utmost priority, special teams were immediately constituted, and the investigation was carried out by analyzing CCTV footage, technical evidence, and intelligence inputs, a release from Hyderabad police said.

The 25-year-old accused, Karampudi Gopalakrishna, was apprehended within 24 hours of the report of the case, and the entire stolen property, gold biscuits–10 each weighing 100 grams (total one kg) was recovered from his possession, it said.

A Vivo mobile phone and a Bajaj Platina bike were also seized.

The accused had committed theft of the gold on February 14, a police official said.