Hyderabad: Salman Khan leaves Falaknuma Palace after 8 days

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sikandar has officially wrapped up its Hyderabad schedule. The team had been filming at the iconic Taj Falaknuma Palace for eight days, with the final scenes completed on November 13.

As news of the wrap-up spread, a video of Salman Khan exiting the palace went viral on X.

The atmosphere on the night of November 12 was celebratory, with Falaknuma Palace beautifully lit up. Photos of Salman, looking dashing in a classic black kurta, with several crew members have been circulating across social media, giving fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the camaraderie shared on set.

Another onset Glimpse of last day shooting for #Sikandar at the Taj Falaknuma hyderabad #SalmanKhan #RashmikaMandanna pic.twitter.com/CS75iomR0P — Lokendra Kumar (@rasafi24365) November 12, 2024

Salman, who had reportedly been surrounded by a high-security detail of 50-70 personnel throughout the shoot, was kept well-guarded amid death threats.

The star’s commitment to the project had him missing last weekend’s Bigg Boss 18 hosting duties and he’s set to return to his hosting role this week.

Directed by the AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is generating considerable buzz among fans and is slated for an Eid 2025 release.