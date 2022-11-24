Hyderabad: Samantha’s health turns critical? Read viral reports

Mumbai: Internet is buzzing with news reports claiming that Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been hospitalised in Hyderabad after her health deteriorated. For the unversed, Sam has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis about which she spoke a couple of weeks ago on her Instagram.

Fans left worried soon after reports of Samantha’s ‘critical health’ emerged online. Netizens flooded the social media with recovery messages for the actress. However, there is no truth to all these reports. Speaking to India Today, Samantha spokesperson quashed these claims and confirmed that the Ye Maya Chesave actress is not hospitalised but is at her Hyderabad home and resting.

In October, Samantha shared a long Instagram note in which she spoke about her health condition. Her post read: “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front.”

“Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days… physically and emotionally… and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you,” she concluded.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Yashoda. She has Kushi, Shaakuntalam and Hindi remake of Citadel in her kitty.