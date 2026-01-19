Hyderabad: Sanathnagar TIMS likely to be inaugurated in March

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha on Sunday, January 18, inspected the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital in Hyderabad’s Sanathnagar and said that the hospital is likely to be inaugurated by Ugadi in March 2026.

The main building of the hospital is almost ready, requiring minor electrical work to finish. Installation of operation theatres, diagnostic facilities and other critical medical equipment has reached the final phase, while major machines, including a state-of-the-art MRI scanner, have already been fitted, Narasimha stated.

Describing the TIMS hospital, the Minister said it is a major tertiary care facility that would function as a centre of excellence for the treatment of heart-related diseases, and provide advanced research.

According to a report by The Hindu, TIMS is also being equipped with a modern organ transplantation centre and advanced operation theatres equipped to support all sorts of transplant surgeries.

Planned as a super-specialty hospital, TIMS Sanathnagar is designed to integrate all major medical services in a single campus.

The hospital will have 16 major and six minor operation theatres, in addition to a diagnostics wing comprising 17 pathology laboratories, 12 microbiology laboratories, 10 biochemistry laboratories and five specialised laboratories.