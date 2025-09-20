Telangana health minister calls for expedited completion of TIMS

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha on Friday, September 19, asked the roads and buildings department to expedite the completion of the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Sanathnagar.

Narsimha also instructed the director of medical education, Dr Narendra Kumar, to begin recruiting doctors, nurses and support staff. In a review meeting at the Telangana Secretariat, the minister set strict timelines for Sanathnagar, LB Nagar and Kothapet TIMS hospitals, the NIMS expansion project, the Warangal Super Speciality Hospital and new medical colleges.

Concerned officials informed the health minister that work at the Sanathnagar TIMS is in its final stage, while Alwal and LB Nagar are expected to be ready in six months. The minister reminded them of chief minister A Revanth Reddy’s directive to launch Sanathnagar TIMS by year-end.

R&B officials assured that medical college buildings at Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jangaon and Wanaparthy would be ready in two months, with the rest in eight months. The Warangal Super Speciality Hospital must also be completed by December, the minister stressed.