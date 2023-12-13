Hyderabad: Sandeep Shandilya takes charge as director of anti-narcotic bureau

Hyderabad: Additional DGP, Sandeep Shandilya took charge as Director, Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau, Hyderabad at ICCC Building, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 13.

He is the first officer to take full-time charge of the post of the Director TSNAB after it was established by the government to control drug trafficking in Telangana.

The TSNAB has jurisdiction all over Telangana and is so far instrumental in apprehending interstate gangs involved in the supply of heroin, LSD, ecstasy pills, cocaine, opium, and ganja.

Sandeep Shandilya was the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police and was transferred by the State government on Tuesday.

Earlier Sandeep Shandilya, worked as Director, of Telangana State Police Academy, Additional DGP Railways and Road Safety, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, Additional Commissioner (Crimes) Hyderabad etc.