Hyderabad: Sandeep Shandilya takes charge as director of anti-narcotic bureau

He is the first officer to take full-time charge of the post of the Director TSNAB after it was established by the government to control drug trafficking in Telangana.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th December 2023 9:53 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sandeep Shandilya takes charge as director of anti-narcotic bureau

Hyderabad: Additional DGP, Sandeep Shandilya took charge as Director, Telangana State Anti-Narcotic Bureau, Hyderabad at ICCC Building, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Wednesday, December 13.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

He is the first officer to take full-time charge of the post of the Director TSNAB after it was established by the government to control drug trafficking in Telangana.

The TSNAB has jurisdiction all over Telangana and is so far instrumental in apprehending interstate gangs involved in the supply of heroin, LSD, ecstasy pills, cocaine, opium, and ganja.

MS Education Academy

Sandeep Shandilya was the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police and was transferred by the State government on Tuesday.

Earlier Sandeep Shandilya, worked as Director, of Telangana State Police Academy, Additional DGP Railways and Road Safety, Commissioner of Police Cyberabad, Additional Commissioner (Crimes) Hyderabad etc.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th December 2023 9:53 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button