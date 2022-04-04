Hyderabad: Sardar Mahal to be renovated

Hyderabad: The state government has decided to repair and renovate the historic Sardar Mahal situated near Charminar, currently used as GHMC south zone office, to convert it into a Cultural Centre.

In the past, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had planned to shift the municipal office to a new building to convert Sardar Mahal into a tourist center.

During the Dr Y S Rajshekhar Reddy rule, there was a plan to convert Sardar Mahal into a food court but the plan was given up after consultation with different quarters.

Now the Department of Urban Administration plans to convert Sadar Mahal into Hyderabad Cultural Centre. The building’s repair and innovation work will commence within a few months.

The department of archaeology experts’ services will be availed during the renovation and repairing work.

Sardar Mahal palace

Sardar Mahal palace is located in Hyderabad, Telangana. Sardar Mahal was built in European style by Nizam VI Mir Mahboob Ali Khan in 1900 for one of his consorts Sardar Begum. As Sardar Begum did not like the construction, she never stayed there. However, the building took her name.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation took over the Sardar Mahal in 1965 due to outstanding property taxes. It was declared a heritage building by the Heritage Conservation Committee and INTACH.