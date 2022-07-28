Hyderabad: School introduces teaching robots

Hyderabad: A school in Hyderabad has introduced robots to teach students. These humanoid robots are assisting teachers in teaching.

The Indus International School deployed a total of 21 teaching robots in its branches located in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune.

TOI quoted Arjun Ray, founder and CEO of Indus Trust saying that the Eagle Robots help teachers.

The principal of the school wants the robots to be made available for other private and government schools.

Are robots capable of teaching students?

The robots are capable to teach students from classes V to XI. These robots can not only assist teachers but can also teach students in standalone mode.

These robots are capable of teaching students in 30 different languages and accessing them at the end of the class.

They are also programmed to clear doubts of the students and provide content on mobile phones or laptops.

What are robots?

Robots are machines that can be programmed to carry out complex series of tasks automatically.

Due to plenty of research on Artificial Intelligence (AI), these robots are becoming more advanced and sophisticated.

Now, they are capable of teaching students at educational institutions, serving customers at restaurants, performing surgeries, etc.