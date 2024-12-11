Hyderabad school students thrashed over petty issue: MBT calls for probe, action

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson, Amjedullah Khan, demanded the police initiate action against the group of people who entered into Sri Chaitanya School at Shamsheergunj and attacked Muslim students.

In a statement, Amjedullah Khan, said there was a small quarrel between two students, from different communities, and the staff failed to resolve the issue. The petty issue escalated into a bigger one after a student donning Ayyapa Swamy Deeksha outfit was confronted and allegedly manhandled by a group of Muslim students.

“Had the staff acted promptly the issue would not have escalated. The school authorities failed in maintaining peace and providing security to the students,” said Amjedullah Khan.

The MBT leader said the police should initiate action against the people who escalated the issue, forcefully entered into the school and thrashed the other students.

“The Hyderabad Commissioner should first find out whether the people who entered into the school were ‘Ayyappa devotees’ or some other people wearing the attire. Action should be taken against them immediately,” he demanded.

Amjedullah Khan recalled an incident in Wanaparthy district of Telangana where a mob entered into the school and misbehaved with Muslim girls who were offering ‘namaz’ in classrooms.