Hyderabad: Schools declare holiday on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

Hyderabad: As the 30th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition is observed in the city on Tuesday, many schools and higher educational institutions declared a holiday to mark the ‘Black Day’.

Police in the city are on alert and conducting visible patrolling in all sensitive areas of old city. Higher officials had a meeting with the SHOs and asked them to maintain extra vigil in view of the prevailing situation in the country.

A protest meeting will be held at Eidgah Ujale Shah on Tuesday after Zohar prayers and is organized by Wahadat e Islami organization.

The police presence is increased at Moghalpura Charminar where officials anticipate a small protest.

Shops and business establishments are likely to open only after the noon prayers as traders want to ensure safety of their property.

The police are keeping a watch on trouble mongers in the city.

A constant vigil is maintained on right wing groups who will attempt to celebrate the day and indulge in festivities.