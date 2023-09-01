Hyderabad: Science talk on Aditya-L1, quiz on 'Sun' at Birla Planetarium on Sep 2

Hyderabad: B M Birla Planetarium in the city will be holding a science talk on the ‘Sun and Aditya-L1 mission’ on September 2.

Additionally, an open house quiz on ‘Our Sun’ is also scheduled to be conducted.

Citizens will also get to witness the live streaming (online) of the launch of Aditya-L1 at the program.

Those interested can lead themselves to G P Birla Conference Hall, BM Birla Science Centre Complex in Adarshnagar at 10:30 am on Saturday.

Aditya-L1 is India’s first solar space observatory and will be launched by the PSLV-C57.

It will carry seven different payloads to have a detailed study of the sun, four of which will observe the light from the sun and the other three will measure in-situ parameters of the plasma and magnetic fields.

Major objectives of India’s solar mission include the study of the physics of solar corona and its heating mechanism, the solar wind acceleration, coupling and dynamics of the solar atmosphere, solar wind distribution and temperature anisotropy, and origin of Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) and flares and near-earth space weather.