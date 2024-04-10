Hyderabad: Scores of pushcarts in fire near Charminar bus stop

Hyderabad: Several push carts kept adjacent to the Charminar bus station were gutted in a fire incident on Wednesday afternoon. Many traders were reduced to tears after seeing their property reduced into ashes. Emotional scenes were witnessed at the place, forcing local leaders to visit the spot.

According to officials from the Fire department, the flames were sparked due to a short circuit and soon spread to the push carts that were laden with clothes, crockery and other items.

The fire accident has financially hit several local traders who do business on push carts in the month of Ramzan month.

On coming to know about the incident, a fire tender from the Moghalpura station reached the spot. It took sometime for the tender due to reach the spot due to the heavy crowd near the Charminar as it is Ramzan.

There is also no space earmarked for emergency movement for vehicles in and around Charminar, hence it took the fire tenders more time.