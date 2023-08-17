Hyderabad: SCR cancels few trains for maintenance; check details

Hyderabad: Owing to the infrastructural maintenance works between Bhubaneshwar – Macheswar and Haridaspur stations of the East Coast Railway (ECR), a few train services were cancelled and others were partially cancelled on the route.

Cancelled trains

The following services have been cancelled, Hyderabad-Cuttack (07165) on August 22 and 29, Hyderabad-Cuttack (07166) on August 23 and 30, Guwahati-Secunderabad (12514) on August 17 and 24, and Secunderabad-Guwahati (12513) on August 19 and 26. Other services cancelled include those between Secunderabad and Shalimar (22850) on August 18 and 25, as well as the service between Shamilar and Secunderabad (22849) on August 23.

Partially cancelled trains

Howrah – Secunderabad (12703) on August 17 and 30, Secunderabad – Howrah (12704) on August 16 and 29, Bhubaneshwar-Secunderabad (17015) on August 24 and 30 and Secunderabad – Bhubaneshwar (17016) running on August 22 and 28.

Railway officials urged the public to take note of the altered train schedule and make travel arrangements accordingly.