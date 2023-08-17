Water supply to be disrupted for 30 hours in parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Parts of the city will witness a halt in the supply of drinking water for 30 hours from 6 am on August 19 to 12 pm on August 20.

The disruptions will be caused as the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has taken up junction works in the Manjeera Water Supply Phase-2.

Areas to be affected are Erragadda, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, KPHB Colony, Kukatpally, Moosapet, and Jagathgiri Gutta.

Water supply will also be affected in RC Puram, Ashok Nagar, Miyapur, Lingampally, Chanda Nagar, Deepthisri Nagar, Madinaguda, Beeramguda and Ameenpur till noon on August 20.

According to a press release from HMWS&SB, the 1500mm Dia MS pipeline from Kalabgoor to Patancheruvu, and from Patencheruvu to Hydernagar is being repaired.

The water supply board has urged the people to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience