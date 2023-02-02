Hyderabad: SCR likely to run 5 pilgrim trains from March 18

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will likely be running five new Bharat Gaurav trains that will travel to six major pilgrimage destinations from March 18.

The South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Arun Kumar Jain reportedly said these trains will start from Secunderabad and cover pilgrim destinations like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj and then return to Secunderabad.

“Online ticket booking to travel in these Bharat Gaurav Trains will begin soon,” the official informed.

With a 656-passenger capacity, equipped with sleepers, and 2nd and 3rd AC coaches, the trains will be covering a journey of seven nights and eight days.

This is the first time, a Bharat Gaurav train will be deployed from Secunderabad, giving an opportunity for citizens to explore major destinations in north India.

Bharat Gaurav Trains were launched by Indian Railways to promote the country’s rich cultural and historical destinations through its theme-based circuit trains.