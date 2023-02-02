Hyderabad: SCR likely to run 5 pilgrim trains from March 18

Online ticket booking to travel in these Bharat Gaurav Trains will begin soon.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 2nd February 2023 12:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: SCR likely to implement 5 pilgrim trains from March 18
Bharat Gaurav Train (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) will likely be running five new Bharat Gaurav trains that will travel to six major pilgrimage destinations from March 18.

The South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Arun Kumar Jain reportedly said these trains will start from Secunderabad and cover pilgrim destinations like Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj and then return to Secunderabad.

Also Read
Telangana seeks funds in Union Budget for Railway projects

“Online ticket booking to travel in these Bharat Gaurav Trains will begin soon,” the official informed.

With a 656-passenger capacity, equipped with sleepers, and 2nd and 3rd AC coaches, the trains will be covering a journey of seven nights and eight days.

This is the first time, a Bharat Gaurav train will be deployed from Secunderabad, giving an opportunity for citizens to explore major destinations in north India.

Bharat Gaurav Trains were launched by Indian Railways to promote the country’s rich cultural and historical destinations through its theme-based circuit trains.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button