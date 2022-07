Hyderabad: SCR scraps 16 MMTS train services on July 10

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) announced the cancellation of 16 MMTS services on July 10 due to a traffic block.

The cancelled trains include six services of Falaknuma – Lingampalli (Train Nos. 47157, 47156, 47214, 47161, 47158, 47216), six services of Lingampalli – Falaknuma (Train Nos. 47181, 47185, 47212, 47182, 47179, 47186, 47217), one service each of Ramachandrapuram – Falaknuma (Train No. 47177), Falaknuma – Ramachandrapuram (Train No. 47218), Falaknuma – Hyderabad (Train No. 47201) and Hyderabad – Lingampalli (Train No. 47119).