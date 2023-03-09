Hyderabad: SCR sets record, achieves highest freight loading

Hyderabad: South Central railway (SCR) has crossed a milestone on Wednesday by achieving 122.628 MTS of freight loading surpassing its previous best of 122.498 MTs loading. Compared to the last year, SCR’s the current years freight loading SCR is 12% higher.

Also Read Hyderabad: SCR bags 11 awards at horticulture department competition

Amongst all zonal railways in terms of incremental freight traffic achieved, SCR stood in the second place during the current financial year, said a press release.

Coal continues to be the largest segment contributing 62.195 in this of loading followed by cement, in terms of commodities. Some other major commodities are, food grains with 6.731MTs, fertilizers with 7.561 MTs, RMSP with 4.181MTs, iron ore with 1.45 MTs while petroleum products and other loading goods amount it for 8.672 MTs of containers.