Hyderabad: SCR bags 11 awards at horticulture department competition

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) bagged 11 first prizes in various categories at the 7th Garden and 1st Urban Farming Festival, 2023 conducted by the Telangana state department of horticulture.

Out of 12 different categories in the competition, SCR bagged prizes in 11 categories.

SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain appreciated the engineering department of Hyderabad and Secunderabad divisions for always being at the ‘forefront’ and for undertaking various initiatives to maintain a ‘sustainable’ and green environment at workplaces and residences.

He said, “Improving greenery in the surroundings will not only help in creating a pollution-free environment but will also increase the circulation of fresh air by improving the oxygen levels”.

The prizes were won by five residential units and 4 establishment units at the following places:

Rail Nilayam, SCR Headquarters Building, Secunderabad

Hyderabad Railway Station – Vertical Garden

Sanchalan Bhavan (Secunderabad Divisional Headquarters building)

Hyderabad Bhavan (Hyderabad Divisional Headquarters building)

The Garden Festival has been organized every year for the past seven years to encourage various stakeholders, organisations, institutions, and residential colonies in Telangana to improve and develop the green cover across their premises.

The competition was conducted from January 10 to January 20. The prizes will be awarded by the Government of Telangana soon.

Applications were invited for the competitions in 12 different categories such as landscape gardens maintained by state and central government institutions, private companies, defense organizations, gardens maintained by government undertakings, corporations, educational institutions, individuals, farm-houses, podium gardens, urban vegetable farming & horticulture innovation technology.