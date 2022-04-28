Hyderabad: SCR to launch 16 special trains for summer season

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the launch of 16 special trains for various locations in Telangana.

Train No. 07193 Secunderabad-Kakinada Town will leave the station at 11.55 pm on a weekly basis including April 30, May 7, 14, 21 and 28, and arrive at 10.10 am the following day. Where as Train No. 07194 shuttling between Kakinada Town-Secunderabad will depart at 8.45 pm on May 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, and arrive at 8 am the next day.

Similarly, Train 07082 HS Nanded-Visakhapatnam will leave the station on a weekly basis at 4.35 pm on April 29, May 6 and 13, and arrive at 9.50 am the next day. Train No.07083 travelling between Visakhapatnam-HS Nanded will depart at 6.20 pm on May 1, 8 and 15, and arrive at 3.10 pm the next day, said a press release from the SCR.