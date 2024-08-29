Hyderabad: SCR to run special trains for Dasara, Diwali

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the operation of 48 special trains to various destinations in anticipation of the upcoming Dasara, Diwali, and Chhath festivals.

Among these services, the Kacheguda to Tirupati train (07653) will run from October 10 to November 11, 2023, to accommodate the increased passenger demand during this festive season.

Tirupati – Kacheguda (07654) will run between October 11 and November 15

Secunderabad – Nagarsol (07517) will run between October 9 and November 6.

Nagarsol – Secunderabad (07518) service will run between October 10 and November 7

Kakinada Town – Secunderabad (07122) will run between October 7 and November 4

Secunderabad – Kakinada Town (07188) will run between October 8 and November 5.

According to the press release from the South Central Railway (SCR), the special trains will feature a variety of coach classes to cater to the diverse needs of passengers. These include: