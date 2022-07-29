Hyderabad: Section 144 imposed ahead of SSC exams in August

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Cyberabad Police on Friday announced that section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CRPC) will be imposed on all areas around SSC exam centres from August 1 (Monday) to August 10 (Wednesday).

In a press note, CP Stephen Raveendra said that assembling of persons within 500 yards of SSC exam centres advanced supplementary examinations and intermediate public advance supplementary examination centres is prohibited.

Section 144 orders will be in force for the full duration from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM around SSC exam centres advanced supplementary examinations, and from 2:30 AM to 5:30 PM for centres of second-year SSC advanced supplementary examinations.

Police officers, military personnel and home guards on duty are exempted from the SSC exam imposed curfew, along with flying squad, education department and funeral processions.

“Any person found violating the orders shall be liable for prosecution under Section 144 CrPC,” informed the police.