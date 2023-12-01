Hyderabad: Section 144 imposed at counting centers, surrounding areas

Hyderabad: Ahead of the counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly results scheduled to be released on December 3, section 144 has been imposed at counting centers and surrounding areas in Hyderabad. Tight security arrangements have been made at the centers.

Yesterday, EVMs were shifted to the strong rooms. They are currently being guarded by armed CAPF personnel. The outer security is managed by Telangana State Special Police and local police.

Security arrangements including section 144 at counting centers in Hyderabad

Apart from imposing section 144, the Rapid Action Force, Telangana State Special Police, City Armed Reserve, and Quick Response Team, will be deployed on Sunday. The counting centers in Hyderabad are as follows:

A.V. College of Arts, Science & Commerce, Domalguda. Indoor Stadium, Amberpet. R.B. Venkatrama Reddy Women’s College, 3-4-527, Lingampally, Narayanaguda, Hyderabad. Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium. Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium, Yousufguda. College of Commerce & Business Management, Osmania University. Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University. Government Polytechnic College, Masab Tank. ESRA Hall, Telangana Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam (Women’s College), Koti. Kamala Nehru Polytechnic College for Women, 1st Floor, Nampally Exhibition Ground, Mukkaram Jahi Road, Abids. Nizam College Basheerbagh. Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya, Exhibition Grounds, Nampally. Aurora’s Legal Sciences Academy, Bandlaguda. Prof. G. Ram Reddy Distance Education Study Centre, O.U. Auditorium Hall-I, at the Ground floor, CSI Institute of Technology, Wesley College Ground, Opposite Anand Theatre, Secunderabad.

Overall arrangements at the counting centers in Hyderabad will be supervised by officers of DCP rank.

Telangana exit poll results

Ahead of the Telangana election results, most exit polls predicted an edge for the Congress. However, some exit poll results also hinted at the possibility of a hung assembly.

There is also the possibility of AIMIM emerging as the kingmaker if both BRS and Congress fail to reach the magic number of 60.

The results from various exit polls in Telangana are as follows.

Survey BRS Congress BJP AIMIM ABP News-C Voter 38-54 49-65 5-13 5-9 India TV-CNX 31-47 63-79 2-4 5-7 Jan ki Baat 40-55 48-64 7-13 4-7 Republic TV-Matrize 46-56 58-68 4-9 5-7 Times Now-ETG 37-45 60-70 6-8 5-7 TV 9 Bharatvarsh – Potstrat 48-58 49-59 5-10 6-8

However, it is the Telangana Assembly election results scheduled for release on December 3 that will determine which party forms the government in the state.