Hyderabad constituencies see dip in voter turnout – Check trend since 2009

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, comprising seven assembly constituencies, witnessed a decline in voter turnout in yesterday’s Telangana polls, with two constituencies experiencing a continuous decrease since 2009.
Yesterday, all assembly constituencies in Hyderabad LS constituency recorded less than 50 percent voter turnout.
Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad
Since the last delimitation year i.e., 2009, following is the list of assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.
- Malakpet,
- Karwan,
- Goshamahal,
- Charminar,
- Chandrayangutta,
- Yakutpura, and
- Bahadurpura
Among these, Chandrayangutta and Malakpet have seen a consistent decline in voter turnout since 2009 and are represented by AIMIM MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi and Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala, respectively.
Constituency-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad since 2009
Yesterday, all assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency reported the lowest voter turnout, with Yakutpura recording the worst performance.
Currently, out of these seven constituencies, six are represented by AIMIM MLAs, and one is represented by BJP MLA Raja Singh.
|Constituencies
|2009 (voter turnout in %)
|2014 (voter turnout in %)
|2018 (voter turnout in %)
|2023 (voter turnout in %)
|Malakpet
|52.34
|47.71
|42.37
|41.00
|Karwan
|47.82
|55.62
|52.69
|46.50
|Goshamahal
|59.31
|55.38
|58.73
|55.35
|Charminar
|53.90
|56.20
|50.32
|43.26
|Chandrayangutta
|55.44
|51.58
|47.80
|45.00
|Yakutpura
|51.12
|51.39
|42.63
|36.69
|Bahadurpura
|48.83
|55.85
|50.39
|44.86
As the voter turnout in these constituencies has decreased, it remains to be seen which political party will secure these seats. The results of the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be released on December 3.