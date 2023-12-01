Hyderabad constituencies see dip in voter turnout – Check trend since 2009

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, comprising seven assembly constituencies, witnessed a decline in voter turnout in yesterday’s Telangana polls, with two constituencies experiencing a continuous decrease since 2009.

Yesterday, all assembly constituencies in Hyderabad LS constituency recorded less than 50 percent voter turnout.

Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad

Since the last delimitation year i.e., 2009, following is the list of assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Malakpet, Karwan, Goshamahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, and Bahadurpura

Among these, Chandrayangutta and Malakpet have seen a consistent decline in voter turnout since 2009 and are represented by AIMIM MLAs Akbaruddin Owaisi and Ahmed bin Abdullah Balala, respectively.

Constituency-wise voter turnout in Hyderabad since 2009

Yesterday, all assembly constituencies in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency reported the lowest voter turnout, with Yakutpura recording the worst performance.

Currently, out of these seven constituencies, six are represented by AIMIM MLAs, and one is represented by BJP MLA Raja Singh.

Constituencies 2009 (voter turnout in %) 2014 (voter turnout in %) 2018 (voter turnout in %) 2023 (voter turnout in %) Malakpet 52.34 47.71 42.37 41.00 Karwan 47.82 55.62 52.69 46.50 Goshamahal 59.31 55.38 58.73 55.35 Charminar 53.90 56.20 50.32 43.26 Chandrayangutta 55.44 51.58 47.80 45.00 Yakutpura 51.12 51.39 42.63 36.69 Bahadurpura 48.83 55.85 50.39 44.86 Source: Election Commission of India

As the voter turnout in these constituencies has decreased, it remains to be seen which political party will secure these seats. The results of the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be released on December 3.