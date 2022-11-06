Hyderabad: Section 144 to be imposed around TSPSC exam centers on Monday

The order will remain in force from 6 am on November 7 to 6 am on November 8, said the release.

Published: 6th November 2022 5:13 pm IST
Hyderabad: For the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination scheduled on November 7 (Monday), the Telangana Police Department has decided to impose Section 144 in and around examination centers.

According to a police release here on Sunday, Commission of Police C V Anand said that Section 144 will be imposed on all examination centers for “CBRT for the post of Food Safety Officers in the institute of Preventive Medicine Public Health Laboratories & Food (Health) Administration” in the Mahankali division.

The following are exempted from the order:

  • Police officers on duty
  • Military personnel on duty
  • Home Guards on duty
  • Flying Squad Education Department
  • Bonafide Funeral Procession

